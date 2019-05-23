Severe Weather Moving Through the Area

12:05AM

Jacksonville, along with the entire listening area for WLDS/WEAI is under a threat of a severe weather system. Morgan, Scott, Greene, Macoupin, Cass, Brown, Schuyler, Pike, and Sangamon are all under a Tornado Watch until 5AM.

Morgan, Scott, Greene, and Macoupin are under a Severe Thunder Storm Warning until 12:45AM. The storm, capable of producing 60-80 mph wind gusts and half dollar sized hail, has moved rapidly across the entire listening area. Locally heavy rain of 1-3 inches is expected overnight.

In Missouri, confirmation of funnel clouds and tornadoes touching down were provided by the National Weather Service.

This storm system has a violent history. Listeners are urged to be cautious and remain indoors during the night as the storm will possibly cause extensive exterior home damage as well as damage to trees, causing flying debris. Motorists are also encouraged to avoid downed power lines and report them to Ameren when they are spotted.