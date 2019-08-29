Sex Education Laws Changing for Illinois

Illinois sex education is changing. A new law signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker on Monday says that sexual consent before having sex must be taught in sexual education beginning in the 6th grade. Beyond teaching students the science behind sex, Illinois teachers will now have to go into what consent means and its definition.

The law includes a definition of sexual consent as a freely given agreement to sexual activity, consent to one activity doesn’t necessarily mean consent to other types of sexual activity, and a person’s lack of verbal or physical resistance or submission resulting from the use of force or threats doesn’t constitute consent, and a person’s manner of dress, past sexual activity, or a person’s inability to understand the nature of or give knowing consent due to circumstances does not give consent to sexual activity.

Advocates of the bill says it gives young people the idea of boundaries of what is and is not okay. They also say that it curtails the possibility of sexual assaults because many victims usually know their perpetrators beforehand. Opponents to the measure say it is inappropriate, especially to younger people in sixth grade, to be taught about sexual activity. The bill goes into effect on January 1st.