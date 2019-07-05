Sexploitation scare ware?

One of the leaders in computer technology in the Jacksonville area is warning residents to be on the lookout for a new scare ware email.

Rob Thomas owns and operates DTE Technology in Jacksonville.

Thomas says the e mail has a sexploitation component. He says some claims to have all your pictures, some of them private, and will give them back if you pay in bit coin.

Thomas says the key in responding to this e mail is, first, take a breath. The chances of the threat being legitimate is slim. He says contact him, or someone in the industry and have them check it out.

Thomas says the key is to be honest, stay away from downloading free software, and safely store any pictures that may be questionable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

