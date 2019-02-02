Sheriff Carmody addresses preparation for potential active shooter situations

Situations regarding active shooters across the United States have unfortunately seen an increase over the past several years.

With the rising number of school shootings or other acts of terrorism across the country, it seems fewer places remain safe from a potential active shooter situation. While the Jacksonville and surrounding area has been fortunate enough to not have experienced any such instance, local law enforcement agencies are taking the proper precautions if a situation were to arise.

Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody joined WLDS’ What’s On Your Mind program earlier this week, where he discussed a number of topics. Carmody says that, in light of the statistical increase of these instances around the country, his office wants to be prepared.

“Unfortunately the active shooters are becoming prevalent across the country. We’ve worked with Waverly and Triopia, and we’re reaching out to all the schools. But an active shooter could also be in the courthouse. We have three armed security personnel who do a great job, but in that situation we have not trained enough for it, so I’m hoping we can get with the marshals and have them evaluate what our weaknesses and strengths are. Hopefully we can do a training with all the courthouse people.”

Carmody explains who will be coming to conduct the training, and help his deputies understand what to do in certain situations.

“They have their own group of people who will come out and just evaluate. They’re not going to tell us what to do. They’re just going to offer comments and tips to improve training and knowledge of protocols.”

To hear more from Sheriff Carmody regarding his first few months as Sheriff, or a number of other topics pertaining to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, check out our entire interview here at WLDS.com