Sheriff Carmody Explains the Complexity of Firearm Confiscation

A prominent law enforcement official says caution is key when it comes to firearms.

Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody says that confiscation of guns is a tricky ordeal. When a court-ordered seizure of a gun is issued, Carmody says it can be dangerous.

“I have knowledge of this happening in other counties throughout the state of Illinois. This encounter is highly dangerous for the officers and for the people whose guns are being seized. People have to remember that it is a temporary seizure and that they will get another court date and will be able to present their information. With any guns that are taken by a deputy, a receipt will be given and we will wait until the outcome of the court system [is decided] and than decide what to do with them from there.”

Carmody says there has been no instance in Morgan County so far.

“In the last year I do not recall any seizure of guns through the court system. I know it is something that Morgan County judges and state’s attorneys will be very cautious about and make sure there is an accumulation of facts [in order] to go to this measure.”

Carmody says the law is in place to protect the public not for a mass confiscation of weapons.

Unfortunately, when there is a situation that has to be reacted upon right away as an order of protection, these laws are set up to protect people. It is not to harm people or to take away their rights but it is something that, due to the circumstances, an emergency action has to be taken.”

Carmody said that the Morgan County States Attorney and the Morgan County court system will handle each case individually as it comes through for cases of Firearm Orders of Protection as they are filed.