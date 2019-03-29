Sheriff Carmody discusses Scott’s Law and dangers of distracted driving

Area law enforcement and the Illinois State Police are strongly urging drivers to give plenty of space to squad cars during a traffic stop.

The Illinois State Police is announcing that Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, of Winnebago County, is deceased after being struck by a semi in Stephenson County. The death of Jones-Story marks the second Illinois State Trooper to be killed as the result of being struck by a vehicle and the 15th trooper to be struck on the side of the road in 2019.

With the death of Jones-Story and the dozen other similar cases, local law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to “move over” and provide more than enough space between themselves and a parked squad car. Morgan County Sheriff Mike Carmody goes over the proper procedure when approaching police or emergency vehicles.

“Anytime there’s an emergency vehicle, whether it’s law enforcement or firefighters, even highway workers, on the interstate, if possible, move to the furthest lane away whether that’s to the left or to the right. Slow down as you approach and if need be, be ready to actually come to a complete stop,” says Carmody.



Carmody says distracted driving is becoming dangerously more prevalent.

In fact, there was an incident approximately six months ago involving a Morgan County Deputy being struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop. Carmody recounts the incident.

“I think in September of last year, one of our deputies was struck by a vehicle out on I-72. That’s one main thing that we do because there are some very narrow rows out in the county. Whenever we get new officers, that’s one of the things we stress to them about moving their vehicles over.” says Carmody.



Scott’s Law, also referred to as the “Move Over” Law, mandates that when approaching any police or other emergency vehicle stopped along the roadway, drivers must: proceed with due caution, change lanes if possible, and reduce speed.