Sheriff McMillen details how police handled yesterday’s bomb threat at Boyd

Law enforcement officials are providing additional details regarding yesterday’s bomb threat to a hospital in Greene County that was ultimately determined to be a hoax.

Thomas H. Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton was one of many targets throughout Illinois and the country of anonymous threats regarding explosive devices being placed in public buildings. According to the initial press release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, police were notified of the threat at around 1 p.m. yesterday.

Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen goes over how his department was first notified of the threat, and how they began responding accordingly.

“Our office was notified around 1 p.m. yesterday by the administration of the Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. They just gave us a phone call and told us that one of their staff members had received an email that there was an explosive device placed in the building. It was kind of like a ransom situation where they were wanting the hospital to send them money, if not they would detonate the explosive. Or if they saw suspicious activity like an evacuation, or law enforcement of fire department presence, that they would be detonating the explosive,” says McMillen.

Sheriff McMillen explains how he and other law enforcement agencies were ultimately able to determine that the threat was a hoax.

“It was kind of generic form, not really specific to the hospital building itself, which kind of gave us a little suspicion that it could be a hoax. I spoke with the (hospital) administration and they were taking it as a hoax themselves, but they were also going through some precautions, having the staff looking around, thinking about anyone suspicious in the building during the day. We touched base again and determined that we weren’t going to evacuate the building or the area because of our belief of it being a hoax. We thought it would be in the best interest to have the Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb and Explosives Investigations Unit do a search of the building just to make sure,” McMillen explains.

McMillen says that, during his career in law enforcement, he has never seen a threat like this in Greene County.

“No, I don’t believe so, (not at a hospital) or any other public building in a county the size of Greene County. We’ve really never been targeted for terrorist or bomb threats of this nature, not saying that we couldn’t be, but that’s why we took precautions yesterday and did the building search just to make sure. But after speaking with Secretary of State Officials, I’d learned that there had been several other similar emails that had gone out to buildings in Illinois and basically across the country, of similar content. That also sort of gave us a good feeling that it was a hoax. So we treated it as a serious threat, but we didn’t go full-bore with our plan for if it was indeed a real threat,” says McMillen.

According to the sheriff, there is already a clearing house that has been set up to further investigate the numerous threats around Illinois. McMillen says his department will be filing reports with that agency, which will then coordinate with the FBI.