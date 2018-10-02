Sheriff’s Office concludes investigation on death of Greene County Jail inmate

Additional information is being released regarding the investigation into the death of an inmate at the Greene County Jail.

According to a press release from Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen, on September 21st, an arrest warrant was issued for 28-year old Cody Crum, of Roodhouse, for alleged Drug Induced Homicide. The press release indicates that Crum was in custody at the Greene County Jail at the time of service, and had been in custody since August 1st after his arrest for being in Direct Contempt of Court.

According to the report, the criminal complaint alleges that Crum provided fellow inmate Michael Burrus with a drug that caused Burrus’ death on August 1st. After Burrus was discovered dead in a Greene County Jail cell, the Division of Criminal Investigations with the Illinois State Police was summoned to the Greene County Jail and launched an intensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Burrus’ death. Meanwhile, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office conducted its own internal investigation into the situation in an attempt to find out how Crum was able to bring contraband into the jail.

According to the press release, at the conclusion of the internal investigation, it remains unclear how Crum was able to get drugs into the jail, after being searched by the arresting officer and strip searched by the correctional officer during the booking process. In the report, Sheriff McMillen indicates that, regardless of the findings of the internal investigation, the Sheriff’s Office has made adjustments to the booking process of inmates and the general security of the jail, so that it can be more vigilant to contraband being smuggled into the jail by inmates and other individuals who visit the jail or come into jail property.

Any further inquiries regarding the criminal investigation should be referred to the Illinois State Police or the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office.