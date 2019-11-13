ShopKo Optical Opening On West Morton On Monday

An empty building on West Morton will soon be home to a relocating optical buisness. ShopKo announced yesterday that the ShopKo Optical location will be opening on Monday at 1705 West Morton Avenue, east of the Long John Silver restaurant in the former Hohman Real Estate building. Dr. Mark Brei will be the optometrist serving the Jacksonville community. ShopKo had announced that it would be keeping its optometry business open in the area after it had liquidated its retail space earlier this year. The move now completely vacates the old building at 1964 West Morton Avenue. Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans including EyeMed Vision Care and Spectera. To begin booking appointments at the new location, visit ShopKo.com.

