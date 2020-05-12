ShopKo Optical Reopens with Safety Protocols for Services

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 12, 2020 at 10:35am

A Jacksonville eye care center has reopened with a number of safety protocols in place.

ShopKo Optical reopened on May 6th after shutting it’s doors when all businesses and healthcare providers deemed non-essential were ordered closed by Governor J.B. Pritzker in late March.

Officials with ShopKo Optical say services for both eye care and eye wear are being offered by appointment only.

Patients and staff will have their temperatures taken before they enter the center with touchless thermometers, and the center is limiting the patient schedule to reduce the number of people in the office at any given time.

Patients will also be asked to arrive to appointments alone, and staff and patients will be asked to allow six feet of distance between them whenever possible.

Officials say they are also offering curbside pickup of glasses or contacts, and may also elect to have these mailed to their home.

Patients who are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough or respiratory symptoms, or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 will be asked to reschedule their appointment to a later date.

To reach the optical center with any questions, or to schedule and appointment, patients an call the center at 217-245-6070.