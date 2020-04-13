Siltman Announced As New Illinois College CFO

Illinois College has named their new Chief Financial Officer. Kent J. Siltman, a 1981 graduate of Illinois College, was announced as the new CFO and Vice President of Business Affairs on Wednesday. He will begin in his official duties on May 4th.

Siltman will work collaboratively with the Illinois College Board of Trustees, serve on the president’s cabinet and hold the role of treasurer of the College. He will manage all banking, insurance, investment and business contracts of the College and represent Illinois College in local and regional business community organizations.

Siltman graduated from IC with a degree in business administration and economics and earned his MBA from Bradley University. He has spent his entire career working in finance, most recently serving as CFO for Bound to Stay Bound Books in Jacksonville.