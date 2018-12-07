“Silver Sneakers” at Fitness World reach a full decade of classes

A fitness program focused on helping senior citizens is celebrating its tenth anniversary at a fitness club in Jacksonville.

Fitness World has been organizing its Silver Sneakers program over the past decade, and is now hosting an event next month to celebrate ten years of serving the local senior population. Silver Sneakers is a free fitness program for seniors that helps people on Medicare and includes access to all participating gyms and fitness centers in their national network.

Co-owner of Fitness World Rachel Rohn discusses the local Silver Sneakers program, and goes over specifically the types of classes offered at her gym.

“It’s an amazing program because it gives them the opportunity to get out into the fitness world through classes as well as use of our gym at any time. We offer Silver Sneakers classes in the water, and both yoga and circuit classes. There’s a little bit of something for everyone. We offer the classes daily, except for Thursdays. And it’s an opportunity to not only get back into the process of physical fitness, but also to come together through social events that we have throughout the year. We basically do something every other month, and we’ve seen a great camaraderie amongst the senior citizens.”

Rohn says that ten years of the Silver Sneakers program wouldn’t have been possible without the help of a few very important people.

“Fitness World has been blessed with this program for about 10 years. My husband and I actually took over Fitness World about four years ago, so we’ve been very fortunate to have the Silver Sneakers program already in place and a great group of instructors – specifically Cindy Jenkins – that have ran this program and built it from the ground up. She has been a godsend when it comes to keeping all of our seniors involved in the program, through all of the ups and downs. We started with one class, and we’re up to 5 classes now. On top of that, we also went from the starting class of about 10 members a decade ago to between 35 and 40 people regularly in class now.”

Rohn says that the actual ten-year anniversary isn’t until next month, but they are already organizing a celebration .

“Our anniversary is actually in January, so we’re waiting until then to do a special event. January 7th, we’re going to have a little banquet out at K’s Creek Wine Bar. Anyone who is or was in the Silver Sneakers program can come and enjoy a nice luncheon and socialize. We’re asking that all current and past members come out and so we can reconnect and hopefully get the classes even bigger for the 2019 season.”

To check your eligibility for the Silver Sneakers program in Jacksonville, contact Fitness World at 217-243-5858, or learn more online at silversneakers.com.