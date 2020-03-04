Sims Apprehended For Safe Theft At Handlebar Pizza & Pub

Jacksonville Police have apprehended one individual in connection to a Saturday, March 1st robbery of a safe. On Tuesday, March 3rd police arrested 42 year old Austin D Sims at his residence in the 600 block of Jordan Street at 10:18AM. Sims was the prime suspect of the burglary of a safe at the Handlebar Pizza & Pub located on the corner of South Main Street and College Avenue. Police located the safe by the side of the roadway on Railroad Street near the intersection of Diamond Street at 6PM Sunday evening.

Sims is being lodged at the Morgan County Jail. Police are still investigating the burglary and urges anyone with any further information regarding these incidents to call the Police Department at 479-4630 or to submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at 243-7300.