Single-vehicle accident outside Murrayville leaves one dead

By Blake Schnitker on March 9 at 12:04pm

One man is dead following a single vehicle accident south of Jacksonville late last night.

According to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Lair, 34-year-old Ryan Grzyb, of rural Jacksonville, was traveling southbound on IL-267 when his vehicle ran off the roadway for “quite a while” before rolling over near the intersection of IL-267 and Coal Creek Road between Murrayville and Greenfield.

Lair says Grzyb was pronounced dead at 12:17 a.m.

Though an autopsy is still pending, Lair believes Grzyb could’ve possibly had a medical condition that caused him to leave the roadway prior to the vehicle rolling over.

WLDS-WEAI will provide any updates regarding the crash as they become available.