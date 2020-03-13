Single-Vehicle Crash In Winchester Results In One Death & Another Injured

One man died and another was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Winchester last night. According to Illinois State Police preliminary investigation reports, a 2011 Chevy Pick-up truck driven by 50 year old Phillip W. Kilver of Winchester was traveling westbound on West Cherry Street in Winchester. Kilver’s truck traveled off the roadway and struck a power pole and then overturned at approximately 7:54PM.

Kilver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, 51 year old Jesse M Pitman also of Winchester, sustained moderate injuries and was taken from the scene by Scott County EMS to Passavant Area Hospital for treatment. Both men were wearing seat belts, according to the report. Also responding to the accident were the Winchester Police, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police District 20 officers and Winchester Fire Department. No charges have been filed. Pitman’s status this morning is unknown.