SIU Expands COVID-19 Testing in Springfield and Quincy

The SIU Center for Family Medicine is expanding their COVID-19 testing efforts.

SIU announced today COVID-19 testing sites opened yesterday in Springfield, Quincy and Carbondale.

The expansion is in coordination with the State of Illinois and the Illinois Healthcare Association and aims to give greater access to testing for Illinoisans who are symptomatic, and those essential workers who are at high risk for exposure, and without a doctor’s order.

Testing is available for those with or without symptoms who work in correctional facilities, health care, serve as first responders or work in other areas of the service economy.

Anyone with COVID-19-like illness or symptoms can be screened. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell, in accordance with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Springfield’s new test site is located at the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, located at 2833 S. Grand Avenue East. Testing is available from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, in the parking area adjacent to the building.

Quincy is traveling between two testing sites with their Wellness Express bus, with testing available from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The two Quincy testing sites are the SIU Center for Family Medicine, located at 612 N. 11th St., on Monday, Thursday and Friday, and Clayton Ball Park on Hwy 24 in Clayton, Illinois, on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Symptomatic patients are especially encouraged to seek testing if they have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, or have a chronic health condition.

Those over 60 years of age, those who work in an essential community service and anyone who lives in a temporary shelter should also seek out testing if they are symptomatic.

To find a complete listing of testing sites in Illinois, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov/testing sties