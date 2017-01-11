Slip Sliding this weekend?

West Central is bracing for a round of winter weather this weekend that could include ice.

The anticipation of the weather has already prompted a change for Jacksonville High School boys and girls basketball this weekend.

The weather gets wet later today, and may turn over to freezing rain briefly tomorrow morning. But, warming temperatures tomorrow, and eventual sun will limit the scare.

The biggest change comes late Friday, and early Saturday, and then again late Saturday and early Sunday. Over both stretches freezing rain is anticipated for much of west central Illinois.

For now, the National Weather Service says less than a quarter inch of ice. But, that was enough last month to cause a lot of slipping and sliding in and around Jacksonville.

The good news is that temperatures will warm to above freezing Sunday night into Monday, and the damage could be short lived.

Temperatures are then expected to stay at 40 or better during the day all next week.

The change in the scheduling tomorrow involves a move of the JHS boys game at Glenwood, scheduled originally for Saturday night. That game stays in Chatham, but will be played tomorrow night. The JV game will begin at 6, and the varsity at 7:30. We will broadcast that game, breaking away from our coverage of the Winchester Invitational Tournament. JHS officials have decided to leave the game at Rochester for Friday night. Both games are considered part of the Winter Classic.

Meanwhile, the JHS girls were set to play Saturday at 11 at the JHS Bowl against Glenwood. But, that game has been shifted to the JHS Bowl for Friday night. The JV game begins at 6, and the varsity at 7:30.

Other changes in scheduling are expected. The final day of the Winchester Tournament is Saturday. If weather interferes, most schools have Monday open, due to the observance Dr. Martin Luther King junior’s birthday.