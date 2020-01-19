Small Fire and Ambulance Districts Can Get Equipment Through Grant Program

Rural Fire-protection and ambulance services in Illinois may be able to purchase updated equipment with assistance from the state.

The office of the State Fire Marshall is now accepting applications for the Small Equipment Grant Program.

The program provides grants of up to $26,000 for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment for Illinois departments. According to the Associated Press, A total of $3.5 million in grants are available during this grant cycle.

The program is particularly helpful to smaller fire and ambulance agencies which are unable to generate revenue to update equipment. Proceeds from the grant program can be used to purchase items such as self-contained breathing apparatuses, backboards and communication equipment.

The program is open to most fire departments, fire protection districts, township fire departments and non-profit, stand alone ambulance services.

To be eligible for funding, fire-protection agencies must have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System for a minimum of two years before applying.

Applications must be postmarked no later than Feb. 29.