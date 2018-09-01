Statement regarding initial error in arrest report of 34 year old Jacob Smetters:

This message will be available for the next 48 hours.

Both the recording of initial statements posted on WLDS.com and the ensuing presentation by other area broadcasters, such as WRSP and WICS, referenced a garage door opener. The involvement of a garage door opener was an incorrect interpretation of the victim’s statement filed in the process of obtaining an emergency order of protection. The story has been re-written in accordance with the victim’s statement in regards to this occurrence with a few additional details. This revision is available as an corrected version of the initial story at WLDS.com.

I have no knowledge of the teaching history or career for Jacob Smetters. This statement is not meant to be inflammatory. This statement is meant to be reflective. There are comments I have made on the radio recently that were a summary of ink on paper written by one person. I have never taught a day in my life, and I cannot speak to the achievements or any sort of accomplishments Smetters may have earned and offered to young minds in his teaching career. I will not speak on the regarded incident in which Jacob Smetters was arrested again until a public session has been held in accordance within the Morgan County judicial system. -Anthony Engle



Jacksonville Area Radio Broadcasters is an independent source of news in West Central Illinois, and the comments made in this statement are not affiliated with nor represent the personal beliefs of anyone who was not responsible for this error of interpretation.

This statement is a plea of humility from Anthony for peace and personal safety of those involved.

To all pertinent parties, if I have offended you in any way, I ask for your forgiveness.