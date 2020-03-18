Smokey’s Last Alarm

The last alarm is being sounded by the Jacksonville Fire Department, for a 10 year member who has become close to the heart of the community.

Fire Chief Doug Sills said this morning that it is with great sadness the Jacksonville Fire Department is announcing the passing of Smokey the Firehouse Dog.

Sills says Smokey passed away peacefully yesterday, after a very distinguished 10 year career with the department.

Smokey was named the “Top Firehouse Dog” in the Nation in 2013, and made appearances on the Today Show in New York, followed by a cameo in a scene on the TV series Chicago Fire.

Smokey began her career with the department in the fall of 2009 after being rescued and resuscitated by Jacksonville Fire and Police personnel. Sills says in this morning’s statement that after the once in a lifetime encounter, the rest was history.

Former Governor Pat Quinn proclaimed October 11th, 2013 as Smokey the Dog Day in Illinois, which was accompanied by recognition from the Illinois Senate for her dedication and support of fire safety and prevention in Illinois.

Sills says that through it all, Smokey’s greatest achievements have been the contributions she made in the Jacksonville community, and the thousands of children she interacted with, teaching them how to stop, drop and roll.