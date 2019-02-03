SNAP Vouchers Soon To Be Accepted at Restaurants

People who receive SNAP food benefits will now be able to eat out in Illinois. House Bill 3343, or the Restaurant Meals Program, was signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker last Friday. The bill allows benefit recipients who meet specific conditions to redeem SNAP vouchers at restaurants. According to WGEM out of Quincy, restaurants participating in the program have not been selected. The Department of Human Services will work with restaurants to adopt necessary rules to implement the meal program before January 1, 2020.