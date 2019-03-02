Snowfall Sunday will reach west central Illinois; NWS says I-70 corridor could be hazardous

The winter weather conditions will continue into March, as snow is expected Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for all of west-central Illinois as a weekend storm is expected to bring snow and cold to the region.

Snow accumulations are forecast to be higher closer to the St. Louis area. The forecast calls for 3-6 inches in the Jacksonville area starting Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the single-digits, sending wind chills plummeting into the negative teens to negative-20 degree range Sunday night into Monday morning.

According to AccuWeather, the swath of heaviest snow will emerge from Colorado and extend across Kansas, Missouri, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and central and southeastern Ohio. Travel will become difficult and dangerous. The weather service warns of snow that may pile up so fast along the Interstate 70 corridor as to possibly strand motorists.