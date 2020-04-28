Social Security Income Recipients Need to Claim Child Dependents by May, 5th for Stimulus Payment

The Social Security Administration has announced the cutoff date for Supplemental Security Income recipients who do not file taxes to claim their economic impact payments for qualifying child dependents.

Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul has announced Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients with dependent children who did not file taxes in 2018 or 2019, need to act by Tuesday, May, 5th in order to receive the additional payments for their children quickly.

Social Security Income beneficiaries were required to check in online with the Administration by Wednesday April 22nd. Now Supplemental Security Income recipients have just under a week to go to the Internal Revenue Service’s website to claim qualifying dependents and receive the additional $500.00 Economic Impact Payment.

SSI recipients should go to the IRS’s webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here and visit the Non-Filers: Enter Your Information section to provide their information.

Those who elect to receive their payments via direct deposit will have their stimulus checks automatically deposited.

Commissioner Saul says to beware of scams related to the Economic Impact Payments. Saul says there is no fee required to receive these payments.