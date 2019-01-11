Some area schools closing early today due to weather

By Blake Schnitker on January 11 at 9:24am

A number of area schools are letting students out early today in anticipation of a potential winter storm coming through west central Illinois.

WLDS/WEAI News has received word that the following schools will be dismissing schools early today:

Greenfield CUSD #10 schools are dismissing students at 12:30 p.m. today.

North Greene School District: North Greene Elementary is dismissing at 1:15 p.m. North Greene Junior and Senior High School are dismissing at 1:40 p.m.

Carrollton Schools are dismissing at 1 p.m. today.

We will continue to provide updates if and when they become available.