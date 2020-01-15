Soup Kitchen Only $9,000 Away From Roof Campaign Goal

The Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen is edging ever closer to their capitol campaign goal of being able to pay for a new roof for the facility.

Program Director Polly Pully, says that as of today, the have received a total of $40,813.00 toward their goal of $50,000.00 to cover the total costs of the roof replacement. Pully says that it is a miracle that they are so close to their goal with just over $9,000.00 left needed to raise.

She said she recently was looking back through records for the program and was reminded that they have been needing and working toward the new roof since 2017.

Pully said that they are very thankful for the outpouring of support this winter from the community and that she has plans to thank all those who helped when they reach the ind of the campaign.

“It hurts me that I don’t know all who have donated. So we will be making an announcement once our goal has been reached, that I will be having an appreciation and thank you event of some kind because we do not know everyone who has donated. Because I want to have something to thank everyone who gave, even those who donated anonymously, they can stop by, just to celebrate with us, and no one has to know who they are or what they did if they don’t want to. I would just like to be able to thank everyone who has helped us.”

Pulley says that every little bit helps, it does not take a lot to accomplish a lot.

To make a donation to the roof fund, donations can be taken to CNB Bank where an account has been set up for the project. Donations can also be dropped off to the soup kitchen directly, or mailed to the Spirit of Faith Church in Jacksonville, located at 105 East Dunlap Street.

All donations to the Soup Kitchen’s Roof Project are tax deductible. For more information about the roof project contact Pulley at 217-371-6363, Dennis Doyle at 217-602-1769, or Alan Bradish at 217-719-9358.