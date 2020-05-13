Sources: General Assembly To Convene Next Week

Illinois legislators are returning to Springfield next week. Democrats are holding Zoom caucus meetings this morning to iron out details on the return. An official announcement is expected to come from Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Michael Madigan at noon today.

Politico reports that lawmakers have been told to get tested for COVID-19 even if they aren’t showing symptoms. Sources say that the Illinois House will convene at the Bank of Springfield Center to allow for adequate social distancing while the Senate will convene at the Statehouse.

Sources also say the session will be deemed a “special session” by the House to limit the number of bills and topics that can be brought to the floor for debate and voting. Technically, the General Assembly is still under regular session standards until May 31st. The special session designation allows for a prioritized, streamlined process of getting bills and action passed in a timely manner.

Madigan is asking House members to sign a pledge before convening to honor recommendations made by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The current belief is that the General Assembly will convene Wednesday through Friday next week.

This information is developing. We will provide more from the official announcement when it is released this afternoon.