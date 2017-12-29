South Jacksonville avoids penalty despite missing deadline for filing tax levies

The Village of South Jacksonville will not face any penalty for missing the state’s deadline to file tax levies.

According to the Jacksonville Journal Courier, South Jacksonville missed Tuesday’s deadline for filing the Village and Road District 15’s tax levies, a violation of state law. Subsequently, the Village’s tax levies were turned in to the Morgan County Clerk’s Office the following day, Wednesday, at noon.

Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener, however, says that, despite the Village missing the state’s deadline, South Jacksonville will not receive a penalty from her office, according to the paper.

Waggener told the paper that the village was notified of Tuesday’s deadline on November 14th, and that the tax levy is in place so that the county clerk’s office can continue the tax extension process starting at the beginning of January.

Village Trustees approved the tax levies on December 7th, and South Jacksonville officials filed tax levies for around $1-million dollars for the village and $77-thousand dollars for Road District 15, which the village is a part of.