South Jacksonville Board of Trustees Meeting Tonight, April 5th at 7 p.m.

South Jacksonville Trustees will discuss an item in regards to the project at South School tonight.

Trustees will hear a report from the Village President Harry Jennings on matters such as the summer sewer sign up, the South Jacksonville Fire Department Auxiliary Trivia Night, scheduled hydrant flushing, the opening of the Godfrey Park restrooms, village cleanup days, and building permits, as well as a codification update.

Reports from the following committees will be heard: Personnel, Planning and Public Facilities, Public Protection, Parks and Tourism, and Finance.

Action Items for this evening’s meeting include the renovations to the South School, the Tax Increment Financing Surplus, and the purchase approval of a new furnace for Village Hall, as well as a dialogue to determine whether or not a stop sign should be placed on Orlando at the intersection of Greenwood.

Tonight’s meeting will call to order at 7pm in the Board Room of South Jacksonville Village Hall.