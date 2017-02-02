South Jacksonville Board of Trustees Meeting Tonight

The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees meeting is tonight. On the agenda tonight is a demonstration of Hands-Free Thermal Imaging Masks for the South Jacksonville Fire Department.

Action Items on the agenda tonight include an Ordinance authorizing the sale of surplus village property including a 1985 Pierce Arrow Fire Truck and a 2004 Ford Carry All. Also being acted upon tonight is the approval of bid specifications for protective gear and equipment for the South Jacksonville Fire Department and an Ordinance granting a Special Use Permit to Huddleston Ice on the southwest corner of West Michigan and South Main.

The Board of Trustees meeting tonight will take place in the Village Hall Board Room at 301 Dewey Drive at 7:00 p.m.