South Jacksonville committee hosting meeting to search for new Police Chief

By Blake Schnitker on June 8 at 7:23am

A rare Personnel and Finance Committee meeting will be held in South Jacksonville tonight.

While the agenda for tonight’s meeting is rather short, one item does relate to the recent announcement that South Jacksonville Police Chief Josh Hallock has resigned as the Village’s top law enforcement officer.

As previously reported, Hallock’s resignation is in no way connected to an investigation conducted several months ago into alleged activities involving the former Police Chief.

Members of the South Jacksonville Personnel and Finance Committee consist of Village President Harry Jennings, as well as trustees Paula Belobrajdic-Stewart, Stacy Pinkerton, and former Mayor-turned-Trustee Steve Waltrip. Village Treasurer Tiffanee Peters will also be in attendance to supervise the committee meeting.

The first agenda item listed is a discussion on budgeting, while the second item deals with an ad for a new South Jacksonville Police Chief to replace Hallock.

Tonight’s Personnel and Finance Committee meeting begins at 6 o’clock in the Village Hall Board Room.