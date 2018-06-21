South Jacksonville Committee of the Whole meetings tonight starting at 5:30

Tonight’s South Jacksonville Trustee Committee of the Whole meeting will be a double-header.

Two meetings at the Village Hall at 301 Dewey Drive in South Jacksonville will address the continuation of a project implemented by Village President Harry Jennings, and the second will be to address a number of topics from the various committees of the board.

The codification meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. No changes are expected to be made at this meeting. The second committee of the whole meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The finance committee will declare all appropriations it plans on finalizing at the next Board of Trustees meeting in July.

After this, the Public Protection committee will call on Chiefs David Hickox and Tim Mann to provide current updates from the South Jacksonville Fire and Police Departments.

The Parks and Tourism Committee will then take the forefront, and further negotiations concerning new bids for different renovations to Godfrey Park will be considered.

Finally, the Planning and Public Facilities committee needs to secure a couple additions to the village’s Property Maintenance Code for grass height limits and village property beatification, including removal of abandoned or broken down cars in the village.