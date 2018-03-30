South Jacksonville Fire Auxiliary to host trivia night fundraiser

An area fire department is looking at ways to purchase new equipment and you maybe able to help. On April 7th, the South Jacksonville Fire Department Auxiliary is hosting its 9th annual Trivia Night fundraiser. All the proceeds will go towards various upgrades for the South Jacksonville Fire Department.

SJFD-A President Sami Crull talks about how important this fundraiser is to the department.

“We raise money currently for training, the fire fighting classes that they offer. We purchased vehicle stabilizers for wrecks. The trivia night is 10 person team, $10 per person. We have a lot of fun. We also have some auction items. All of that money goes back to the department, they see all of it and we do whatever we can to help the community and help the department anyway possible.” said Crull.



Over the past eight years, the money has gone towards equipment like new helmet lights, new heat resistant gloves as well as paying for continuous training.

Crull says there’s isn’t a set goal for next week’s trivia night. She explains some of the items on the shopping list.

“We were able to get them the stabilizers but training is the number one thing they need. We work closely with the Chief and they let us know what the guys need help with what ever they need.” Crull said.



Over the past few years, Crull has seen continuous growth in interest. She says about 13 teams took part last year.

Tickets are just $10 per person per team. The winning team will take home $300. Second and third place will go home with $200 and $100 respectfully. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the fun starts at 7 o’clock. You may preregister your team and the first six teams will receive a door prize. For more information or to register your team, call Sami Crull at 217-371-4103.