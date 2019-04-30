South Jacksonville man arrested twice in a week, now facing three felonies

A South Jacksonville man made a first appearance for a new case in Morgan County court today.

42 year old Stephen Calvin, of the 1400 block of South Main Street, was in court for a first appearance on three felony counts.

Calvin was arrested on the evening of April 21st for criminal trespass to land and was arrested again Sunday afternoon for possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery, retail theft, theft and criminal trespass to land.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll explains two of the counts Calvin now faces.

“The first count alleges aggravated domestic battery, which is a Class 2 felony. Sentencing range would be 3-7 years in the IDOC, followed by 4 years parole. It is a probational count, but if he did receive probation, he would be required to serve an additional 60 days in the Morgan County Detention Facility. The second count alleges domestic battery with a prior conviction, which is a Class 4 felony. Sentencing range would be 1-6 years in the IDOC, followed by 4 years parole. It is also probational, and if he got probation it would mean he serves an additional 10 days in the Morgan County jail.”



According to presiding judge Chris Reif, the aggravated domestic battery count alleges that Calvin strangled a female family member. Count two alleges domestic battery with a prior conviction for domestic battery, in that he allegedly struck a juvenile family member.

State’s Attorney Noll details the final count, and some potential sentencing guidelines.

“Count 3 alleges a retail theft with a prior conviction, a Class 4 felony. Should the defendant be sentenced in this case, it would be for between 1 and 6 years, followed by 1 year parole. That charge is also probationable. The defendant was out on bond for a different felony. That felony is set for a hearing on May 7th at 1:30. Should the defendant be convicted in both of these cases and sentenced to the Department of Corrections, all prison terms must be served consecutively, meaning it would be mandatory that he serve all terms separate from each other and as a whole.”



Stephen Calvin will next appear in court for these three new felony counts on May 21st at 10 am. Since he already represents Calvin, public defender Elliott Turpin was appointed.