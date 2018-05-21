South Jacksonville man the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Ohio

21 year old Parker Oldenettel, of South Jacksonville, was the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident Sunday night.

According to reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol post in Lima, where Oldenettel is believed to have been a resident, he was driving his Kawasaki motorcycle in Lima, Ohio, at approximately 10:30 p.m. While attempting to overtake traffic southbound on Eastown Road near the University of Northwestern Ohio, Oldenettel lost control of his motorcycle, which hit a curb and a mailbox. Oldenettel was thrown from the motorcycle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that Oldenettel was pronounced dead at the scene, and that alcohol was not a factor in this accident.