South Jacksonville murder suspect still mentally unfit to stand trial

The mental fitness of a local man accused of murder was assessed in court yesterday.

25 year old Glenn Van Avery has been charged with three counts first degree murder. Though Van Avery’s presence was excused, the case was called for a status hearing.

Van Avery is alleged to have stabbed and killed his mother, and also to have reportedly attacked his younger brother, who was found injured, on the evening of June 13th last year.

In court Tuesday, public defender Tom Piper relayed to the court that he had received a letter from the Illinois Department of Human Services saying that Glenn Van Avery is not fit to stand trial right now. Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll says a trial might still happen.

“Mr. Van Avery’s case was set for a status on the fitness issue. Mr. Piper indicated to the court that both he and the state, through myself, that a letter was sent in late March stating that the defendant is still in custody of the IDHS at a facility and is still obtaining treatment. According to the IDHS, Van Avery will likely become fit to stand trial with the one year statutory amount of time. However, he is not fit to stand trial yet.”



Glenn Van Avery was originally deemed unfit to stand trial on October 2nd, 2018. Van Avery has next been set for a mental fitness status hearing on July 9th at 1:30 p.m.