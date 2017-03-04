South Jacksonville Officer Resigns

South Jacksonville’s Police Department is apparently down an Officer.

WLDS/WEAI news has learned from reliable sources that South Jacksonville Police Officer and former Police Chief Mike Broaddus has turned in his resignation. The news comes just one day after it was announced that Chief Joshua Hallock was reinstated as Police Chief, after spending over a month on administrative leave.

Chief Hallock says he has not received any official letter of resignation from Broaddus.

Broaddus spent 4 months as Police Chief, after former Chief Richard Evans announced his retirement in the wake of the 2014 South Jacksonville Illinois State Police investigation. Broaddus also served as acting Police Chief along with Sergeant Brian Wilson, during the administrative leave of Chief Hallock.