South Jacksonville Police on scene of apparent homicide

The South Jacksonville Police Department is currently investigating an apparent homicide on South East Street in South Jacksonville. They are being assisted by other law enforcement officials, including members of the Jacksonville and Murrayville Police Departments, in this investigation. South Jacksonville Police Chief Tim Mann offered this quote at 8:34 p.m.

“We’re in the 1700 block of South East Street. We have a deceased person and a suspect in custody. This investigation is brand new, therefore no further information can be provided at this time.”



South East Street is currently off limits between Vandalia Road and Greenwood Avenue. Traffic is currently being rerouted away from the area, except for those who can prove residence in the area officially cordoned off by law enforcement.