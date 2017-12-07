South Jacksonville Trustees to discuss tax levy, other items at tonight’s meeting

South Jacksonville Trustees will look at the tax levy ordinance and several other items at tonight’s Board meeting.

The Board of Trustees for the Village of South Jacksonville will gather for their monthly meeting tonight to review a number of items.

After reports from the Village Clerk and Village Treasurer, trustees will hear a report from Mayor Harry Jennings. Jennings’ report will cover the Toys for Tots campaign, the South Jacksonville Fire Department’s Auxiliary Cookie Walk set to take place this Saturday, as well as a ditch clearing project and other items.

The Board will next hear reports from various committees such as Personnel, Finance, Public Protection, Parka & Tourism, and the Concert in the Cornfield committee.

Action items on tonight’s agenda include tax levy ordinances for the general fund and Road District #15. Trustees will also go over an ordinance for gaming licenses and discuss possibly amending an ordinance regarding liquor licensing. The Board will also review an engagement of services agreement with Benton & Associates, as well as a sexual harassment policy for the Village.

Tonight’s meeting gets started at around 7 p.m. in the board room at South Jacksonville Village Hall.