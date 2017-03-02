South Jacksonville Village Trustee Meeting Tonight

Several issues could be resolved after a pair of meetings at South Jacksonville Village Hall tonight.

Another special board meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. The only item of the agenda for the special meeting is an executive/closed session. This closed session is likely in regards to the employment status of Police Chief Josh Hallock, who was placed on administrative leave close to a month ago.

Trustees will meet for their regularly scheduled board meeting starting at 7. Under the Mayor’s Report for the regular meeting is the dedication of the “Officer Scot Fitzgerald Memorial Highway,” scheduled to take place on Friday at 11 a.m. Officer Fitzgerald was a former South Jacksonville police officer who lost his life in the line of duty last year.

Action items for tonight’s meeting include an ordinance declaring surplus revenue in TIF special tax allocation fund. Trustees will also discuss an ordinance to establish rules for golf carts and recreational off-highway vehicles.

The Board also plans to review the approval of a bulk water sales unit as well as approving the Village’s tourism fund.