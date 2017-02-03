South Jacksonville Without Chief of Police

The village of South Jacksonville is currently without a Chief of Police. The village placed acting Police Chief Joshua Hallock on administrative leave. According to Acting village President Steve Waltrip the village currently does not have an acting Chief of Police and there is no timeline as to when one will be named.

Waltrip says the position is being staffed by Sergeants Brian Wilson and Mike Broaddus, but neither Sergeants have officially been named as Chief, pending an investigation into Hallock. Village officials have not released the reason Hallock was placed on administrative leave.