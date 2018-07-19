South JAX Committee of the Whole: Trustees will hear police update, discuss Village Celebration

By Anthony Engle on July 19 at 9:08am

A Committee of the Whole meeting will be held tonight in the South Jacksonville Village Hall beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Three committees will be referenced during the open session of the meeting.

Parks and Tourism is the first committee and trustees will discuss the schedules and planning for the upcoming Village Celebration.

The Public Protection committee will hear updates from the South Jacksonville Police Department regarding general yearly progressions and renovations to squad cars.

A vehicle update for the Planning and Public Facilities committee will be heard, and trustees will also discuss impending and necessary Village Hall parking lot repairs.

Finally, the Committee of the Whole meeting will finish with a closed session for Village trustees to hold a discussion regarding personnel.

The South Jacksonville Village Hall is located at 301 Dewey Drive, across the street from South Elementary School.