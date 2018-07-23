South Jax Police arrest three on controlled substance-related offenses

Three men are behind bars after South Jacksonville police apprehended them on alleged controlled substance-related offenses today.

According to booking reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, South Jacksonville Police arrested 27-year old Kyle Moore, of Brighton, 25-year old Darrel Shimchick, of South Roxanna, and 49-year old Sethakorn Chinwan, of California, all on separate allegations pertaining to controlled substances.

According to reports, Moore was booked at the county jail shortly after 6 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance and an out of county warrant for obstructing justice. Shimchick was booked at the Morgan County Jail at approximately 6:20 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance. And Chinwan was booked at the county jail at around 6:30 a.m. for possession of methamphetamine less than five grams, two offenses of alleged possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three men remain in custody at the Morgan County Detention Facility.