South Jax Trustee Candidates discuss upcoming election

There are a handful candidates running for positions on the South Jacksonville Board of Trustees.

In fact, there are four candidates running for three open trustee positions. They include: Paula Belobrajdic-Stewart, Greg Nelson, Dick Samples and Kem Wilson.

All four of the candidates joined WLDS’ “What’s On Your Mind?” program Wednesday to discuss a number of topics, including their decisions to run.

While Samples, Stewart and Wilson have all served as trustees before, this is Nelson’s first run at the position. He says concerns regarding the future of the Village are what prompted him to run.

“I’m running because I’m concerned about (the Village), and as my wife and I decided to settle in South Jacksonville, where we would raise our family. By this point, my son was almost six months, and it was concerning to me, I wanted to raise him in a good community, a community that he could be proud of. Over the last two years, I’ve come to realize that the best way I can help is to be a trustee and help with the decision making process,” says Nelson.

For Samples, who served on South Jacksonville’s Board of Trustees for a decade, says he can offer some experience and solidity to the Village.

“I think I can bring a lot of experience to the Board. We’re in a little bit of trouble there, we’ve got people going different ways, but I think I can bring some stability to the situation and good experience and common sense. I want to see South Jacksonville be there…in five years, if we continue on the same program we’re at, we’re not going to be there,” says Samples.

Rather than acquiring her trustee position through an election, Belobrajdic-Stewart was appointed as a trustee in 2015. She says while initially she only signed up for a year-and-a-half as a trustee, there’s still plenty to be accomplished.

“I started to get back involved with the Village, and I started attending the meetings again and was really concerned by what I saw. When I was asked to be a trustee, I had no idea what I was in for. It’s a lot more than people realize, and I’m not done, I’m not ready to be done. I’ve got a lot of irons in the fire, a lot of things I’m working on, some good people to work with, so I would love to be able to have four years to keep going,” says Belobrajdic-Stewart.

Kem Wilson was elected as a trustee in the 2013 Spring Election. Wilson was asked why she’s decided to run again…

“Because I want to make a difference. I was elected in April of 2013, so this fulfills my first four-year term. I’ve been under two administrations, they’ve both been challenging. There’s so much good that we could do in South Jacksonville, there’s just so much opportunity and I would like to see that grow and flourish. We’ve got all sorts of ideas right here among all four of us, and we want to see positive things and make a difference,” says Wilson.

Election Day is Tuesday, April 4th.

To hear more from South Jacksonville Trustee candidates, check out our full interview with them by visiting our website at WLDS/WEAI.com.