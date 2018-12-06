South Jax trustees finalizing 2018 data, preparing for 2019

The last 2018 board meeting at Village Hall will prepare the village going into next year.

The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees will meet for two sessions this evening, with the first being a committee of the whole session beginning at 6:30 p.m. For the Planning and Public Facilities committee, a gaming license application for the Olive Branch Cafe and a look at the Water Rate Study will both be taken into consideration. Then, for the Parks and Tourism committee, the purchase of billboard space will be discussed. A closed session for Personnel will follow this committee of the whole and will likely close out this portion of tonight’s session.

The official December Board of Trustees meeting will include 2018 tax levy information, the 2019 official schedules for Board meetings, planning commission meetings, and holidays, amid other topics.

Village Mayor Harry Jennings will make some announcements, including the South Jacksonville Fire Department cookie walk on Saturday, a schedule for Christmas tree pickup in January, the day and time for the state of the Village/City/County address, and the Village’s preparations for the April consolidated election. The last day to officially apply for candidacy in this election is Monday, December 17th. The consolidated election will be held on April 2nd.

Action items for this meeting include addressing general fund and Road District 15 tax levies, renewal of insurance with the Illinois Municipal League, clarification of schedules and important days of 2019 in the Village, and approval of a gaming license for Olive Branch Cafe.