South JAX: Trustees to discuss audit, Village Celebration, and departmental purchases

A brief committee of the whole meeting will be held at 301 Dewey Drive tomorrow evening.

South Jacksonville trustees will gather at 6:45 to allow for a Parks and Tourism update for the Village Days. This meeting will be followed by the monthly scheduled board meeting at 7.

After Tiffanee Peters gives a Treasurer’s report, the Mayor’s report will begin with an update regarding the codification and financial audit the Village has recently incurred. Also, a couple upcoming Saturdays will be highlighted by Village President Harry Jennings, amid a few other days. State Fair Local Officials Day is August 11th, and the Prairieland Heritage Steam Show will roll by the last full weekend of September, the 28th through the 30th. He will also mention a municipal staff membership conference and a Zoning Committee meeting next Thursday.

Action items include the answers found in the committee of the whole meeting regarding the Village Celebration, an explanation of a change order regarding a tax increment financing-funded project, and a resolution to purchase vehicles for the water and police departments.

Also, the purchase of a contract for a part time Village police officer will be finalized.

WLDS/WEAI News has reported on air pack units to be bought for the Fire Department. We hope to provide comment from Treasurer Peters to explain a money transfer to the ambulance fund. This transfer was detailed during the last committee of the whole meeting and is procedural.