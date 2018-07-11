South Jax Trustees to discuss Godfrey Park and Village Water Plant renovations this evening

South Jacksonville is continuing their recent trend of improvements across the whole spectrum of the village’s parks and facilities.

The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees will convene this evening for two separate yet similar meetings at the Village Hall on Dewey Drive to discuss and approve potential renovations to Godfrey Park and the South Jacksonville Water Plant.

The committee of the whole meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Trustee and chair of the Parks and Tourism committee Stacy Pinkerton will lead discussions for Godfrey Park renovations. Trustee and Chair of the Planning and Public Facilities committee Greg Nelson will lead a discussion about a potentially necessary repair to the South Jacksonville Water Plant.

According to John Green, the Village Water Superintendent, the repair has nothing to do with the actual water treatment process, and will specifically focus on whether or not there is need to fix an air conditioning and dehumidifying unit in the plant.

As soon as the committee of the whole meeting is finished, Trustees will then hold a special board meeting to vote on whether to approve the two modification options discussed during the committee of the whole meeting.

The South Jacksonville Village Hall is located at 301 Dewey Drive, across the street from South Elementary School.