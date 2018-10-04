South Jax Trustees to vote on village K9 unit, new SJFD radios

The village of South Jacksonville emergency personnel are making some upgrades.

The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees will meet at Village Hall at 7 this evening in their regular monthly session. Both the fire and police departments have found ways to improve the quality of emergency responses for the village and some surrounding areas.

The Mayor’s Report will include a presentation of the recent audit of the Fiscal Year 2019 budget, the various events within this weekend’s Village Celebration, and the Safe Halloween event towards the end of the month.

This will be followed by a closed session to discuss certain village personnel matters.

Action items for this meeting include the approval of a K9 training course and purchase of new radios for the village Fire Department. Trustees will also take action on a resolution to close South Main for the Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday, November 10th beginning at 10 a.m., the installation of a new weather siren, and a no-parking ordinance on Love’s Drive.