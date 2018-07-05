South Jax Village Board of Trustees meeting: Appropriations, purchase of new tornado siren, among others

The legally required public appropriations meeting for the Village of South Jacksonville. The meeting is held to offer village residents a chance to ask their trustees any questions regarding the allocation of village funds for certain projects.

The appropriations meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m. this evening at the Village Hall of South Jacksonville off Dewey Street, right next door to South Elementary School.

Afterwards will be the official monthly Board of Trustees meeting. Village Treasurer Tiffanee Peters’ report for the month of May, and June expenditures, will be approved.

During the Mayor’s Report, Mayor Harry Jennings will call on Trustee Stacy Pinkerton, as chairwoman of the Parks and Tourism Committee, to offer an update regarding the Godfrey Park maintenance. Also, a new code enforcement attorney for the village will be confirmed, and Mayor Jennings will address the village residents in attendance about the 2019 election.

Action items include the approval of codification amendments, Fireman Will Delaney’s resignation from the South Jacksonville Fire Department, and a gaming parlor license for the Fast Stop off Vandalia, as well as the purchase of a tornado siren and in-car police cameras. The cameras were funded as part of the ITEP grants, but they do still have to be purchased.