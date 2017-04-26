Special Conference set for Friday regarding Murder Trial

The judge in the murder case involving Robert Gill will decide Friday whether the trial will begin in late May or face further delays.

The 63-year old Gill is accused of murdering his former son-in-law Andrew Maul and aggravated arson to the home of Maul’s mother Debbie Bartz in September of 2015.

During a pretrial conference yesterday, Circuit Judge April Troemper chose to hold a special phone conference this Friday to determine whether or not all evidence has been provided by prosecutors to the defense. The evidence in question relates specifically to toxicology reports, phone data, and a “diary” of Andrew Maul’s ex-wife Jewell Maul.

Special prosecutor Edwin Parkinson believes that all evidence has in fact been provided to the defense, and says recently-released toxicology reports revealed that Andrew Maul had only caffeine in his system at the time of his death.

Originally scheduled to begin May 23rd, Gill’s trial could be pushed back if the judge determines that not all evidence has been provided to the defense team.