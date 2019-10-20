Special Meeting Called In New Berlin For Elementary Principal

The continued issues between administration, the New Berlin Education Association, and the community may be coming to an end. The NBEA and the school board met on October 17th to work through issues on an environment of intimidation as well as continued issues with errors in teachers’ payroll and benefits.



The result – a special meeting has been called for Monday morning at 8:30 in the New Berlin District Office. The special meeting will be bookend by two executive session with a public action item regarding a separation agreement with an elementary principal. The principal at New Berlin Elementary is Casey Wills with assistant principal Brian Bishop. Wills has been with the district since August 2008. Bishop started at the district this year.

Many community members expressed concern that the meeting was not highly publicized over the weekend, possibly limiting public comment on the decision.

WLDS News will provide more information about the board’s decision upon its completion on Monday morning.